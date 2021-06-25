Cancel
WHO’s Tedros says vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The world’s inability to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday. “It’s not hesitancy. It’s lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it’s very worrisome,”...

