Tunisia’s health system “has collapsed” and coronavirus intensive care units are overflowing, according to health officials who warned the highly infectious Delta variant was taking hold across the vulnerable Middle East region.The Tunisian army has been deployed to enforce a new lockdown in some areas as nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths were logged on Wednesday alone, a daily record since the start of the pandemic.Dr Nisaf Ben Alia, a spokesperson for Tunisia’s ministry of health, said the situation was “catastrophic” and attributed the rapid surge to the Delta variant, which is spreading fast through the Middle East...