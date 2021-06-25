Cancel
U.S. Politics

Safety net needs more than stimulus checks

By Lena Simet, Amos Toh
Keene Sentinel
 16 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic in the United States has left millions of people struggling to make ends meet. Massive government spending, especially the stimulus checks, has provided crucial relief. But the checks are just a band-aid for a U.S. social safety net that has been shredded by decades of budget cuts and draconian rules.

