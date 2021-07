The latest Baltimore Ravens rumors are centered around Mark Andrews and his future with the team. Andrews is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will be looking to cash in as he’s one of the top tight ends in the NFL. Whether it’s a contract extension or franchise tag, he will most likely still be with the team in 2022. Over the past 2 seasons, Andrews has been Lamar Jackson’s go-to target with 17 touchdowns. Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks it all down for you in the latest episode of Ravens Rundown. Let’s show the bosses at Chat Sports that Ravens fans represent - get us to 1,000 subscribers!