BARCELONA, Spain, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- The GSMA is celebrating the safe and successful return of MWC Barcelona, the world's largest mobile ecosystem event. It is humbling that in the most challenging circumstances, people came together for MWC21. Convening this year was possible because of a commitment to innovation and the direct support of the mobile ecosystem, customers, partners, and the community – and the GSMA are very grateful. Without question, this support underlines that mobile technology must continue to play a vital role in the global recovery and that the event created momentum for MWC22.