Chadron, NE

Chadron Chamber to hold bowling fundraiser this summer

Panhandle Post
 16 days ago
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce will hold a bowling fundraiser June 25, July 30 and Aug. 27 at Hilltop Lanes in Chadron. All proceeds benefit the Chadron chamber.

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

#Bowling#Charity#Chadron Chamber
