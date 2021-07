Huge amounts of “green” hydrogen are required for the climate-neutral conversion of industry in Germany. The oil and natural gas company Shell has now started production in Wesseling – initially on a small scale. In the presence of North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU), a hydrogen electrolysis system went into operation on Friday. It has an output of 10 megawatts and, according to the company, can produce up to 1,300 tons of “green” hydrogen per year. Green hydrogen is obtained with green electricity, coal does not play a role.