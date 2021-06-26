The Boys Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Filming has finally wrapped on Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and thankfully it doesn't look like there will be any further delays. The sequel was originally set for release this year, but like many others was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While fans and moviegoers may have forgotten, the original film also underwent its own delays. Set for November 2019, Sonic the Hedgehog – which would be the speedy blue bomber's cinematic debut – garnered controversy faster than Sonic on a sugar-high, when the initial trailer did no favors for the film whatsoever, showing an ill-conceived design for the hero, coupled with some really underwhelming special effects. The film that surrounded him didn’t look that much better, either, and as for the trailer’s track of choice - Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” – well, the less said about that, the better.