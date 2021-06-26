The Boys Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know
Season 2 of The Boys took Homelander (Antony Starr) down a peg — and officially became Amazon Prime Video's biggest hit. Viewers are solidly hooked on the comic book series, which unveils how awful superheroes would be if they truly existed in a capitalist society where power corrupts absolutely. While The Boys Season 1 didn't pull any punches when it came to violence or "Oh. My. God" sequences, Season 2 upped the ante in almost every single way — and you know what? We still want more.www.tvguide.com