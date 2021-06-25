Cancel
Sha'Carri Richardson Just Showed Off Her Natural Hair

Cover picture for the articleOn June 19, the internet could not stop talking about Sha'Carri Richardson — for a good reason. The 21-year-old track star astonished fans that day on the 100-meter race as she outran her competitors, allowing her to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. People couldn't help but praise Richardson for doing it all in a stunning tangerine-colored wig and extra-long, coffin-shaped acrylic nails, earning her comparisons to the iconic Olympian Flo Jo.

