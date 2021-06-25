Sha'Carri Richardson Just Showed Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B is not here for any slander when it comes to sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. The Bronx-bred rapper came to the suspended sprinter's defense on Saturday (July 3), after Australian journalist Claire Lehmann posted a theory on Twitter that Richardson may be on steroids. The sprinter made headlines after she was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Association on Friday (June 2) for testing positive for marijuana, following her much-publicized win at the Olympic trials last month. Lehmann claims Richardson's long hair and nails prove she may be on performance-enhancing drugs, too. An assumption that turned Lehmann into a trending topic on Twitter.