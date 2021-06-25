Macomb a ‘sanctuary’ county for the Second Amendment
Macomb County is now a “Constitutional Sanctuary” county that will not allow restrictions on people’s right to bear arms. The county Board of Commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution that says it will not “authorize or appropriate funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purposes of enforcing any law that restricts the rights of any law abiding citizen affirmed by the Second Amendment.”www.macombdaily.com