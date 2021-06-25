Loiseau Construction provides proposal for Old Highway repair

A regular meeting of the Bennett County Commissioners was held on Wednesday, June 16, with all five commissioners present. ... ... Tom Mertz with Loiseau Construction met with the board to discuss a possible solution for the old highway 18. Mertz informed the board his company specializes in base stabilization on roads. ... to continue reading, you may purchase a newspaper at the Bennett County Booster II in Martin, S.D., participating retailers or online here.