Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Loiseau Construction provides proposal for Old Highway repair

bennettcountyboostersd.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA regular meeting of the Bennett County Commissioners was held on Wednesday, June 16, with all five commissioners present. ... ... Tom Mertz with Loiseau Construction met with the board to discuss a possible solution for the old highway 18. Mertz informed the board his company specializes in base stabilization on roads. ... to continue reading, you may purchase a newspaper at the Bennett County Booster II in Martin, S.D., participating retailers or online here.

bennettcountyboostersd.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Highway
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden fires Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul

President Biden fired Trump-era Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul Friday morning, for undermining and politicizing Social Security benefits, according to a White House official. The president asked for Saul's and Deputy Commissioner David Black's resignation, the official said. Black agreed to resign, but Saul refused, so he was notified that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy