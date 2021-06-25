What are Cluster Shadows and Ghosts?
People who experience cluster attacks often have pain outside of the traditional attacks. While the cluster attacks are completely debilitating and the pain is excruciating, shadows and ghosts are a part of the process and the emotional toll they bring is very real. Shadows and ghosts have a place in our conversation as well. Knowing these odd experiences are common has helped me in managing my cluster disease. The symptoms of shadows and ghosts can certainly vary from person to person. This is a bit of my experience and I look forward to hearing what they are like for you in the comments.migraine.com