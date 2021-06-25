Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

A heartbreaking image. Lone white bunk beds seen amid rubble at Surfside tower collapse

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 15 days ago

As emergency crews search for the missing in the Surfside tower tragedy, perhaps one chilling image has stood out most. Amid the massive, gaping, debris-filled hole that is now Champlain Towers South is a white bunk bed set that could belong to a child or teenager. A black desk chair is next to it.

www.miamiherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunk Beds#Rubble#Atlantic Ocean#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

11th victim recovered from rubble of Miami tower collapse - mayor

(Reuters) - Another body was recovered on Monday from the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium tower, the county mayor said, bringing the death toll to 11. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 150 people remained missing as of Monday afternoon as searchers continued to comb through the ruins of the building for possible survivors.
Surfside, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Robots ready to search rubble for survivors in Surfside condo collapse

TAMPA, Fla — As search crews work around the clock to search for survivors of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, specialized robots are on standby. A company called Teledyne FLIR tells 10 Tampa Bay two of its robots are on the ground ready to assist. The small remote-controlled robots can be the eyes of search teams and can search areas where first responders might not be able to.
Surfside, FLarcamax.com

Timeline: Signs of trouble before the deadly tower collapse in Surfside

First there was a tremor. Then eerie groans followed by two jarring booms. At 1:24 a.m. Eastern time on June 24, the towering Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, gave way, reducing 12 stories of condo units to a heap of concrete, steel and the shattered remains of dozens of people and the homes they lived in.
Surfside, FLWSVN-TV

Demolition crews move in at Surfside condo tower amid storm fears

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews made way for demolition teams at the site of a collapsed South Florida condo building as officials shifted their focus to bringing down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. The search and rescue mission was suspended Saturday afternoon so...
Miami, FLWPTV

Surfside building collapse: Another body in rubble raises death toll to 5

Authorities say the death toll from the building collapse near Miami has risen to five. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the higher toll at a briefing Saturday evening. She said rescue crews working throughout the day at the site of the collapsed 12-story condominium tower found another body in the rubble — and other human remains.
Surfside, FLPosted by
Axios

Death toll from Surfside tower collapse jumps to 22

The collapse of the Champlain Tower in Surfside, Florida, last week has killed at least 22 people, though 126 are not accounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference Friday. Driving the news: Levine Cava said she signed an emergency order to allow engineers to demolish...
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Surfside Rescue Workers Heard Woman’s Voice in Rubble at Collapse Site

Rescue workers at the Surfside condo tower site heard a woman’s voice in the rubble in the hours after the collapse but did not find her, said Miami Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky in a press briefing Thursday morning. “They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours, and eventually we didn’t hear her voice anymore,” Cominsky said. “Unfortunately we didn’t have success with that.” As of Thursday morning, the bodies of 18 victims have been recovered while more than 140 remain missing in the rubble, NBC 6 reports. Rescue efforts at the South Florida site were halted early Thursday as local officials fear that the rest of the structure may collapse after rescue workers recalled hearing noises from the building and sensors went off, leaving them to fear it may be moving. Cominsky thanked rescue workers for their continued work at the site as they remain on stand-by. “Everyone that’s here on scene trying to do the best we can in these heroic efforts,” Cominsky said.
Surfside, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Ten More Bodies Found in Rubble at Collapsed Surfside Condo

The confirmed death toll from the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse is now rising rapidly as search teams gain access to more of the ruined building. According to the Associated Press, 10 more bodies were found overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the disaster to 46. More than 100 people remain unaccounted for and authorities are starting to sound increasingly pessimistic about finding anyone alive. No one has been found alive since the hours immediately after the collapse. The county’s police director, Freddy Ramirez, said Tuesday that the search goes on, but added: “Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive.”
Surfside, FLarcamax.com

Surfside building department was under fire before tower collapsed, records show

MIAMI — In the years leading up to the collapse of a residential condo building in Surfside, the town’s Building Department was plagued by disorganization and lack of communication — so much so that former town manager Guillermo Olmedillo placed the department under administrative review, according to a January 2019 memorandum obtained by the Miami Herald.
Surfside, FLfloridapolitics.com

Fewer people missing in Surfside collapse; nearby tower is evacuated

Closer inspection of missing persons list reduced the number from 145 to 126. The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell Friday following a new review, but fears of another potentially catastrophic failure deepened after engineers found unsafe conditions in a different tower and ordered the entire building evacuated.
Surfside, FLwindermeresun.com

Surfside Champlain Towers South Partial Collapse Update

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Surfside, FLMiami Herald

Search at collapse site revives memories of past tragedies

The mangled concrete and twisted rebar from the collapsed high-rise near Miami triggered flashbacks for retired Oklahoma City Fire Chief Greg Marrs, who spent weeks with his crew digging through the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in 1995. From afar, Marrs empathized with the Florida teams searching...

Comments / 0

Community Policy