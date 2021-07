One of the most memorable challenges in the cult Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle was “Knock Knock”, where the contestants were made to run at a series of doors. Some doors were made of paper, in which case the player would burst right through, keeping themselves in the game. Others, however, were made of what appeared to be wood, and the players would bounce straight off it, and be ejected from the show in the process. This series of arbitrary decisions, luck, and quite a lot of commitment always comes to mind whenever it takes a while for a breakaway to be formed, especially in the pressure of the Tour de France.