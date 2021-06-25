Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Firefighters Are Risking 'Our Lives' Trying to Find Survivors in Collapsed Miami Condo

By Maria Pasquini
Posted by 
People
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are working around the clock to search for survivors following Thursday's partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida. During a press conference on Friday, officials spoke about the bravery of all those involved in rescue operations, noting that after a "tragic night," the death toll had risen to 4, while the number of people who remained unaccounted for was now 159.

people.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
People

People

111K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Condo#Accident#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
People

Cat Missing from Fla. Condo Collapse Found Alive and Reunited with His Family 2 Weeks Later: 'A Bright Spot'

A cat who was missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium last month has been found alive and has been reunited with his family. On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a press conference that the feline, named Binx, had lived on the ninth floor of the building and was found while workers on the scene were sorting through the rubble to locate more missing individuals.
Kansas StatePosted by
People

Kan. Woman Whose 'Miracle' Baby Was Delivered After Fatal Crash Was 'Going to Be a Fantastic Mother'

Friends of Samantha Russell, the 22-year-old expectant mother whose baby was delivered prematurely after she was killed in a hit-and-run, are speaking out following her death. "Still in disbelief," longtime family friend Chad Harrison told KAKE. "You never think it can happen to someone that close to you. You always hear about the stories. You always read it in the paper. But until it hits home and affects you or one of your loved ones... It's hard."

Comments / 0

Community Policy