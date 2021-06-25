Firefighters Are Risking 'Our Lives' Trying to Find Survivors in Collapsed Miami Condo
Firefighters are working around the clock to search for survivors following Thursday's partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida. During a press conference on Friday, officials spoke about the bravery of all those involved in rescue operations, noting that after a "tragic night," the death toll had risen to 4, while the number of people who remained unaccounted for was now 159.people.com