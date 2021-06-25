Firefighters Are Risking 'Our Lives' Trying to Find Survivors in Collapsed Miami Condo

Friends of Samantha Russell, the 22-year-old expectant mother whose baby was delivered prematurely after she was killed in a hit-and-run, are speaking out following her death. "Still in disbelief," longtime family friend Chad Harrison told KAKE. "You never think it can happen to someone that close to you. You always hear about the stories. You always read it in the paper. But until it hits home and affects you or one of your loved ones... It's hard."