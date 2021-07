Only a small group of 17 riders contested the sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France after three major crashes inside the final 10km turned the stage on its head. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) had already been involved in a fall 37km into the stage, with the Dutchman forced to abandon and the 2018 race winner needing medical assistance for a dislocated shoulder. He heads for an ultra-sound scan this evening.