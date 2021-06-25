Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Their Faves on Wedding Playlist - Including Their Own First Dance Song!

By Vanessa Etienne
Posted by 
People
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedding season has officially arrived and for those couples looking for the perfect playlist, country music has more than enough to offer. In celebration, Spotify teamed up with country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd as the husband-and-wife duo take over their popular Country Wedding playlist. The couple, who got married in March 2018, kicked off the lengthy collection with the first dance song from their own wedding.

people.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
People

People

111K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Wilson Pickett
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Percy Sledge
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Ashley Monroe
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Toby Keith Keeps It ‘Old School’ in New Song Co-Written by Maren Morris [Listen]

Toby Keith's new song "Old School" is from a trio of new school songwriters. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd teamed to write his new single years ago. Brett Tyler is the third writer on the song, and on his Soundcloud page you can find a demo from 2014, with vocals cut by Hurd. The track is set for release at digital streaming providers on Friday (June 25) and will be part of Keith's next studio album this fall. He says he liked the message, but really appreciated the rap-like patter of each verse, as it reminded him of his song "I Wanna Talk About Me."
MusicCMT

CMT’s 10 Fourth of July Playlist Favorites and Must-Add Songs

Celebrating all things red, white, and blue on America’s birthday is one of country music’s favorite pastimes. 2021 is the United States’ 245th birthday, and given that it’s our first one post-quarantine, it offers quite a lot to celebrate. Outdoor barbecues and fireworks displays will be aplenty. Therefore, for those of you looking to add some favorites from Nashville (and elsewhere) to your playlists, here — from a trio of radio favorites to timeless classics from beloved icons — is a great place to start if looking to compile songs for your festive occasion.
Musicnewsmemory.com

Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne join Miley Cyrus for Pride Month concert

After months of livestreams and limited- capacity audiences, the pews at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium filled to capacity for a sparkled, sweaty night celebrating Pride Month with Miley Cyrus. And if you weren’t one of the few lucky thousand who scored a free ticket to the show, that’s OK. You...
Celebritieswkml.com

Maren Morris: ‘I Need Some Vitamin D’

Unlike many of her peers, Maren Morris isn’t touring in 2021. But she does enjoy being outside and doing more now that the pandemic has subsided. Maren recently told us, “What I love most about summertime is just being outside. Through the pandemic, we’ve all been so cooped up, so I’m excited to go and sit on a nice patio, have a drink. Maybe watch some fireworks for Fourth of July this year.”
Musickicks96.com

Maren Morris and The Highwomen Put Their Spin on a Lady Gaga Track

The Highwomen supergroup, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires give a new country-rock interpretation of Lady Gaga's "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)." The girls paired with fellow female singer-songwriters Madeline Edwards and Brittney Spencer for this radical cover. The Highwomen's Gaga cover is part of larger compilation...
Theater & Dancesouthernillinoisnow.com

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd share the “outside the box” country deep cut that was their first dance song

Between the two of them, singer-songwriter and husband-and-wife duo Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have put out plenty of songs worthy of landing on any fan’s wedding playlist. Maren made major waves with her crossover love song “The Bones,” while Ryan’s “Diamond or Twine” is a romantic ode to lasting love. The couple offers a slightly steamier selection with their latest duet, a heady love ballad called “Chasing After You” that they performed together at the 2021 ACM Awards.
MusicEffingham Radio

Bits And Pieces: Maren Morris & Restless Road

The visualizer for Joy Oladokun‘s new collaboration with Maren Morris, called “Bigger Man,” has been released. The song is from Joy's major label debut, called in defense of my own happiness, and will also be featured on her new deluxe record, in defense of my own happiness (complete), due out next Friday (July 9th).
Celebrities995qyk.com

Ryan Hurd: What He’s Wanted To Do Since He Was Eleven

Ryan Hurd has been spending the last year at home with his wife Maren Morris and their toddler Hayes, but he’s ready to get back to playing for fans all over the country. Ryan told us, “It’s been so weird to be home. I’ve loved the time I’ve gotten to spend with Maren and our baby. If you’re going to pick a year to have to take off, I think this would be the one for us. But obviously, we miss our fans terribly. I missed the bus; I miss my band. I miss certain songs that I always look forward to in my set. And so when we do get the green light to kind of let it go, I’m really excited to have that bus pull up and to jump on it and to sleep in my bunk and then play a rock show.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Chainsmokers, Maren Morris Confirmed for State Fair Grandstand

The Minnesota State Fair has revealed its Grandstand Stage lineup for this year's get-together. The Minnesota State Fair has confirmed which acts will be headlining its Grandstand Stage each night of this year's 12-day run. Highlights include Mix 94.9 acts The Chainsmokers and Maren Morris. Here's the full lineup:. Miranda...
Florida StateConnecticut Post

Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris Lead Nashville Hunger Concert

Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, and Maren Morris are among the performers at an August benefit concert raising awareness and funds to combat hunger in the Nashville area. “Come Together: Feeding Nashville” is the brainchild of FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley Hubbard, along with Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and his spouse Taylin Lewan. The couples founded the organization Feeding Nashville in 2020 to provide healthy meals for those in need.
Celebritiesdecaturradio.com

FGL, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris To Play Inaugural ‘Together Feeding Nashville’ Benefit

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, and Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan and his wife, Taylin, have organized their first live benefit concert, Together Feeding Nashville, in support of their nonprofit. The inaugural event will take place at the brand new FirstBank Amphitheater in Thompson's Station, TN on August 3rd. The lineup includes Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose, and special guests to be revealed.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Gwen Stefani Shared The First Photos From Her Wedding To Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married!. The couple tied the knot this past weekend after an eight-month-long engagement. According to Page Six, the Voice judges got married on Saturday at an intimate ceremony held in a purpose-built chapel on the grounds of Blake's ranch in Oklahoma. Further reports...
MusicGreenwichTime

Zac Brown Band Celebrate Living 'Out in the Middle' With Swampy New Song

Zac Brown Band have released a pair of new singles under their new agreement with Warner Bros. Nashville. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song” follow the country vocal band’s recent radio release “Same Boat,” and both were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. Penned by Brown and Combs...
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Levi Riggs’ New Song ‘Home Girl’ Speaks to His Real-Life Values [Exclusive Premiere]

Levi Riggs' new song, "Home Girl," centers around a play on words, but it's actually a sweet country love song that speaks to his core principles. "'Home Girl' ... When you see the title, you think of the slang term for girlfriend, or girl from your hometown. But when you hear the song, the meaning of 'Home Girl' is much deeper," Riggs tells Taste of Country of the new song, which premieres exclusively on Thursday (July 8). "She is a place; my destination. She is where my heart is; my home. She is the woman I built my life around."
Syracuse, NYwnypapers.com

Luke Bryan launches 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

Nearly 15 months after its planned launch in May 2020, ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan began his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” on Thursday in Syracuse with special guests Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack (through Aug. 14) and DJ Rock. Runaway June will join the tour on dates after Aug. 19. The tour is slated to run through Oct. 16 with a detour in September for the return of Bryan’s “Farm Tour.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy