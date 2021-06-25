Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Their Faves on Wedding Playlist - Including Their Own First Dance Song!

Ryan Hurd has been spending the last year at home with his wife Maren Morris and their toddler Hayes, but he’s ready to get back to playing for fans all over the country. Ryan told us, “It’s been so weird to be home. I’ve loved the time I’ve gotten to spend with Maren and our baby. If you’re going to pick a year to have to take off, I think this would be the one for us. But obviously, we miss our fans terribly. I missed the bus; I miss my band. I miss certain songs that I always look forward to in my set. And so when we do get the green light to kind of let it go, I’m really excited to have that bus pull up and to jump on it and to sleep in my bunk and then play a rock show.”