Rexford picks up the pace on industrial acquisitions

By Annlee Ellingson
Los Angeles Business Journal
 15 days ago

Rexford Industrial Realty’s June acquisitions more than doubled the square footage that the firm acquired in the first five months of 2021.

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

