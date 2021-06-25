11 Essential Grilling Tools for Your First-Ever Cookout

With hot days ahead for as long as the eye can see, it just makes sense to break out the grill and take advantage of the nice weather. During summer, 20% of Americans grill a handful of times each month, with 17% of that group barbecuing multiple times each week, per Statista. While a ton of people get outside and get cooking, not every element of this time-honored tradition comes easily. Choosing the wrong type of grilling method, skipping temperature checks, and even flipping your food too soon can spell disaster for any grillmaster. While these pitfalls can disappear with practice, one hidden element that can undo any great meal comes built-in to your grill.