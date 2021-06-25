Cancel
11 Essential Grilling Tools for Your First-Ever Cookout

By Antara Sinh a
Bon Appétit
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to get carried away when shopping for grilling gear—the market is flooded with tools that feature unnecessary bells and whistles and trendy single-use items that end up as drawer clutter. (We’re looking at you, extra-long spatula that’s also a bottle opener.) So we rounded up a list of essential grilling tools that actually do what they promise—affordable, reliable, no-frills basics that’ll have you fully equipped for the start of outdoor cooking season. Whether it’s your first time playing with fire or you’re a seasoned pro looking to optimize your grilling kit, this list will get you sorted.

