FORECAST: The second heat wave of the year is knocking on the door

With all of the heat, this summer is shaping up to be one to remember. We’ve already broken multiple records this year because of the heat, and this coming week will be the hottest weather we’ve seen yet. An Excessive Heat Warning is posted for the Truckee Meadows as well as areas slightly to the east. This includes towns like Reno, Carson City, Lovelock, Fallon, and Winnemucca. The warning goes through Tuesday as this will be a long stretch of hot weather. NV Energy is asking people to conserve energy and lower their air conditioning usage for the next couple of days. While it will be cooler at night, it will still be warm. Lows will be in the upper 60’s to 70 degrees this coming week.