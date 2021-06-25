Cancel
Astronomy

A New Moon Is Coming on July 10 — Here's How It Will Affect Your Life

By Lauren Harano
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new moon is coming on July 10, and with it comes a chance to see galaxies and star clusters like never before. While you won't actually be able to see the moon at this time (it'll be on the same side of Earth as the sun, so the surface won't be illuminated), you will be able to see other astrological sights since there won't be any moonlight to interfere with the night sky. We suggest getting out a telescope and tracking down your favorite stars and constellations after the sun sets so you can see them in all their glory.

