A New Moon Is Coming on July 10 — Here's How It Will Affect Your Life

What better way to stretch into the first full week of Cancer season than by soaking up the light of a full moon in Capricorn? The moon is Cancer’s ruler, after all, and time spent under the stars of one’s opposite is time spent reckoning with the decisions that define us, learning who we are by understanding who we are not. In truth, no sign exists fully without its opposition. The tension between Capricorn and Cancer is a living tension, a push and pull that exemplifies the dual nature of all things. It is the source and drive behind eros, the negotiation of power. Between the two signs we have images as divergent as the nursing parent and the untouchable entrepreneur, the home cook and the top chef. Of course, images are deceiving. As the guardian and the disciplinarian, both signs nurture and build. Both speak the language of security and structure, of foundation and legacy.