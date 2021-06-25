Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

EXPLAINER: Wisconsin renters wary as eviction ban nears end

crossroadstoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

www.crossroadstoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Cdc#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Democratic#Doa#Legal Action Of Wisconsin#The State Supreme Court#Cdc#Legislature#Realtor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Apple
News Break
Society
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Facebook
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Instagram
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic prepare for launch

Richard Branson may soon have new bragging rights. The British entrepreneur is aiming to earn his astronaut wings Sunday, attempting to fly to space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. Though just a test flight, the expedition — Virgin Galactic’s first with a full crew — could be a major boost for the company, which is aiming to start commercial flights with paying customers in 2022.
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy