Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dart Gets New Protective Equipment

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office K9, Dart, is looking good, but more importantly, is protected from potential bullet and stab wounds in his new vest. The donation from Diane Schaaf of Raleigh, N.C. through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was announced in March and was recently delivered. The vest is custom fitted and NIJ certified. Vested Interest in K9s provides these protective items and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the U.S. Since its inception in 2009, they have provided more than 4,300 vests at a value of $6.9 million thanks to private and corporate donations. Each vest has a value from $1,744 to $2,283 and weighs an average of four to five pounds. For more information on how to donate or volunteer, log on to www.vik9s.org.

