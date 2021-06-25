‘Jeopardy!’: As Savannah Guthrie Wraps Up Guest Hosting Stint, Who’s Next?

The “Jeopardy!” guest hosting journey continues as Savannah Guthrie’s final episode airs Friday evening.

The past few months have been filled with countless storylines regarding the future of the permanent hosting role. But for now, “Jeopardy!” fans are just trying to prepare for the next temporary placeholder. Next week, Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN fame will take his place behind the podium.

Though no fault of her own, Savannah Guthrie’s time as guest host was pockmarked by a clue controversy that saw “Jeopardy!” reference a medical condition in an insensitive way. The show has since apologized for the blunder.

The next guest host, however, is someone who may have caught the mistake before it got to air. Dr. Sanjay Gupta is a medical powerhouse. He is CNN’s chief medical correspondent. Add to that his position as a professor of neurosurgery at Emory University and his status as the associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital.

His background, while more hands-on, is reminiscent of “The Big Bang Theory” star and former “Jeopardy!” guest host Mayim Bialik’s own expertise in the field of neuroscience.

Dr. Gupta’s tenure begins on June 28 and runs until July 9. And he can’t wait for the episodes to start airing.

“I used to watch @jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids. The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek,” Dr. Gupta wrote in an Instagram post from February.

Will Dr. Sanjay Gupta Pursue the Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Job?

With each passing week, “Jeopardy!” fans scan the internet for new developments in the saga that has become the search for a new permanent host.

There is no word yet on whether or not Dr. Gupta would try to pursue the permanent job.

Based on ratings, it seems that at present, Ken Jennings is still the overall favorite for the job. That comes as unwelcome news to hopefuls Aaron Rodgers and LeVar Burton. These men have been outspoken about how much they would love the opportunity to become the permanent “Jeopardy!” host.

But how will “Jeopardy!” make the final decision? Executive producer Mike Richards discussed their reasoning on an episode of The Wall Street Journal’s podcast.

“You want to make an informed decision. In the end, we’re a pretty cerebral group, the ‘Jeopardy!’ team. We want to go at this with real analytics and real testing and not just go, ‘Hey, how about this guy?’ which is kind of how a lot of these decisions have been made historically.”