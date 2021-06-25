Prep softball: Strong 'Weeks' at the plate paces Ottumwa

Jun. 25—OTTUMWA — For the past few years, Samantha Weeks has been just one of the boys of summer. This season, the Ottumwa eighth-grader has taken the tools that she's learned playing youth baseball and translated into a strong start to first varsity high school softball season. Weeks narrowly missed hitting a pair of home runs on Thursday in her latest example of power hitting for the Bulldogs, doubling twice off the fence as part of a 3-3 night at the plate that included an RBI single in the first inning of Thursday's night CIML crossover clash with No. 12 (5A) Southeast Polk.