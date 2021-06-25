Third Suspect Charged in Death of Texas Boy Samuel Olson

The two men found slain on a Georgia golf course with pro golfer Gene Siller last weekend were out-of-state residents who had no apparent ties to the area, deepening the mystery about what motivated the triple murder, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Cobb County police identified the men as California resident Henry Valdez, 46, and Kansas resident Paul Pierson, 76. Both men were found in the bed of a pickup truck on the 10th hole at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Saturday. Siller, who police say was fatally shot after he “happened upon a crime in progress” at the golf club, was found slain on the green nearby. The circumstances of the triple homicide remain unclear. “We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive,” the Cobb County police said in a statement. It was not clear if the two men found in the truck bed knew each other, but the truck was registered to Pierson, police said. The suspected gunman has not been identified.