Prep softball: Sweet 16 for Mustangs

OTTUMWA – Practice makes perfect. Even when it comes to high-fives in the outfield. Zoey Jones and Anne Guest, two of Ottumwa High School's most proficient student athletes, are just starting to nail down a ritual the senior outfielders began this season of leaping in the air and sharing a couple of hand slaps before heading back to their respective positions. Guest and Jones were practically flawless in their execution on Senior Night, greeting each other before the start of just seven innings in the field as the Bulldogs dominated Des Moines North, winning 16-0 and 15-2 in a CIML Metro conference doubleheader against the winless Polar Bears.