Prep softball: Sweet 16 for Mustangs

By Scott Jackson, Ottumwa Courier, Iowa
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Jun. 25—BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County softball team has come a long way in a short amount of time. Don't look now, but the Mustangs are suddenly a team to contend with in the race for the South Central Conference title. Madeline Barker struck out 16 batters in the 16th win of the season for newly-ranked Davis County as the 15th-ranked team in Class 3A, according to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, held off Clarke 4-2 on Thursday afternoon continuing a special inaugural season for the Mustangs at the new West Complex.

