Oskaloosa’s softball team rallied in the late innings to beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12-4 Tuesday night (6/29) in Eddyville. EBF had taken a 4-2 lead over the Indians after four innings. But Osky tied it after scoring single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning for the victory. Olivia Gordon hit a three run homer in that seventh inning rally, while Lucy Roach and Aubrey Boender both had two run singles in that frame. Boender went four for four on the night with four runs batted in. Faith DeRonde homered and was the winning pitcher in relief for the Indians. Oskaloosa has now won four in a row and is 17-13 on the year.