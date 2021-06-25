Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Revealed His Favorite Episodes To Film

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvJ4Y_0afEtGnL00

Back in November, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama took questions from fans about the show and revealed what episodes are his favorite so far.

Valderrama opened up about his hit show on Instagram Live to mark NCIS‘s 400th Episode. The milestone episode brought together Valderrama and his co-star Emily Wickersham for the occasion. The pair scanned through questions from Instagram users and randomly selected some to answer.

The former That ’70s Show star has branched out from his famous comedic character to take on his action-packed crime drama role. Valderrama signed on to the NCIS cast during Season 14 to play Nicholas “Nick” Torres. One social media user asked the actor about his favorite episode from his four seasons on the show.

The actor said there’s been a lot of great episodes and that he couldn’t pick just one. But Valderrama did say his favorite ones to film are when the whole cast are together. He says the process of shooting with everyone involved is what he truly enjoys about being on the show. In addition, he shared some of his favorite scenes to film, which all revolve around NCIS‘s action scenes.

“Anything that has to do with action, that’s my favorite thing,” Valderrama explained. “Like when we blew up that garage, and I could smell my hair burning off my face, yea that was good times. Every time I chase somebody and try not to pull a hamstring, that’s definitely a favorite episode of mine.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUAnqVd64sE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham – NCIS 400th Episode IG LIVE 11/23/2020. (Part1) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUAnqVd64sE)

‘NCIS’ Actor Wilmer Valderrama Won’t Do This One Stunt For His Mother’s Sake

While actor Wilmer Valderrama loves to film action-packed scenes on NCIS, there is one stunt he won’t perform himself. In a November 2019 interview, Valderrama talked about performing his own stunts. Yet there is one that he refrains from out of the love he has for his mother.

His Nick Torres character is frequently seen chasing criminals on the show, so the actor is involved with numerous stunts on a fairly regular basis. Valderrama didn’t have to participate in many stunts on That ’70s Show as the foreign exchange student Fez. But working on the crime drama couldn’t be more different.

Valderrama joined the Today show that year where he spoke about his NCIS role and his entire career. That’s where he revealed the one stunt he won’t even attempt. While filming his scenes as Nick Torres, Valderrama refuses to do his own motorcycle stunts for the sake of his mother.

“I enjoy doing [stunts],” Wilmer Valderrama said to Today. “I’m the only knucklehead over there like ‘Put me in coach, put me in!’ I try to do as much as I can. The only thing I don’t do is motorcycle stuff because it really scares my mom, and I watch the shows with my mom on Tuesday nights. So I don’t want her to do this [hides face]. But yeah I love doing my own stunts. I’ve been doing mixed martial arts for a long time. I enjoy getting sweaty on set.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

122K+
Followers
14K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Film#Episodes#Ncis#Ncis#Instagram Live#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Has a Specific Hand Gesture He Does in Photos as a Shoutout to His Fans

A couple of years ago, NCIS actor Wilmer Valderrama shared that he has a specific hand gesture he makes when being photographed as a shoutout to his fans. In 2019, Valderrama spoke with Men’s Health where he responded to comments and questions on social media. The actor has built quite the fanbase dating back to his time on That ’70s Show in the early 2000s. Since then, he’s gone on to star in numerous films and television shows.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Wilmer Valderrama Doesn’t Like to Repeat Storylines on the Series

In January, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama revealed that he isn’t a fan of repetitive storylines on the hit action drama series. The NCIS actor opened up to ET Canada about returning to set at the end of last year. Valderrama shared how excited he was to get back to filming following a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also revealed what fans of the show can expect in Season 18 and from his character Nick Torres.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Emily Wickersham Said Joining Show in Full-Time Role was ‘Scary’

“NCIS” actress Emily Wickersham knew before joining the show in a full-time role that it wouldn’t always be easy. Wickersham, who joined the show in its 11th season on CBS before leaving at the end of last season, took the spot vacated by Cote de Pablo and her character, Ziva David, on the show. Now Wickersham, who played Eleanor Bishop, knew that she would have big shoes to fill.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Wilmer Valderrama’s Hysterical Reason Behind Not Working Out with Terry Crews

Wilmer Valderrama is a man of many talents. Currently, most fans know him as Agent Torres on NCIS. However, his career really took off back in 1998. He was 18 years old when he landed the role of Fez in That 70s Show. Being on that hugely popular series opened a number of doors for Valderrama. After being Fez, he had a lengthy career in television. He appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, Robot Chicken, The Sopranos, and even voiced the popular children’s character, Handy Manny among many other projects.
El Paso, TXPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Actor Wilmer Valderrama Enjoys Local Art & Eats While In El Paso

Actor Wilmer Valderrama was spotted around El Paso today, taking in some local art and eats while in town for work. Earlier today, actor Wilmer Valderrama best known for his role as Fez in That '70s Show, made an appearance for a meet and greet at Fort Bliss. Fans, of course, tried to flock on base to get a glimpse and take a picture with the celebrity.
FitnessPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Wilmer Valderrama Detailed His Leg Day Workouts, Says Why He’s Happy with His ‘Glutes’

It’s the most dreaded part of any workout regimen. Many of us go out of our way to avoid entirely. When we finally get around to it, we end up waddling around for the next few days. We’re talking about leg day. And it can be brutal. But “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama is blessed with a naturally voluminous backside. So his leg workouts are relatively easy compared to the rest of us mortals.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Wilmer Valderrama Reportedly In El Paso For A Meet & Greet Friday

According to news reports, actor Wilmer Valderrama will be in the Sun City tomorrow for a meet and greet on Fort Bliss. Fans of "That 70's Show" will want to pay close attention to social media on Friday. According to KFOX News and CBS4 News, actor Wilmer Valderrama will be in El Paso on Friday for a meet and greet. Wilmer Valderrama will be at Freedom Crossing market Place inside Fort Bliss this Friday, July 9th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Appeared Alongside a ‘Yellowstone’ Star in One of Her First Films

Before playing the fan-favorite character Special Agent Eleanor Bishop on “NCIS” starting in 2013, Wickersham was staying busy with other acting roles. From guest roles in shows like “Gossip Girl,” “The Bridge,” “The Sopranos,” “Trauma,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” Wickersham got valuable on-screen experience. She recently announced she would not be coming back to “NCIS” for season 19 in the fall.
MilitaryPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Wilmer Valderrama Makes ‘Impromptu Visit’ with Soldiers at Fort Bliss in Texas

“NCIS” actor Wilmer Valderrama was just wandering around the West Texas town of El Paso and thought he’d make a little trip to Fort Bliss. Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres on the CBS crime drama, spent some time with soldiers who are based there. Fort Bliss is located on El Paso’s east side and has been a military base where soldiers have trained for decades.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Stuns in New Pics With Her ‘Dream Team’

Getting ready for any big evening requires attention to detail. For NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, that sometimes means extra hands get involved. Ruah keeps a busy life when she’s not starring as Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles. Ruah has appeared in as many episodes of the smash-hit program as anyone, with 280 episodes to her name. Whether its spending time with her two kids and husband or popping up on shows elsewhere, the 37-year-old is often tied up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy