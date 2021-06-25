‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Revealed His Favorite Episodes To Film

Back in November, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama took questions from fans about the show and revealed what episodes are his favorite so far.

Valderrama opened up about his hit show on Instagram Live to mark NCIS‘s 400th Episode. The milestone episode brought together Valderrama and his co-star Emily Wickersham for the occasion. The pair scanned through questions from Instagram users and randomly selected some to answer.

The former That ’70s Show star has branched out from his famous comedic character to take on his action-packed crime drama role. Valderrama signed on to the NCIS cast during Season 14 to play Nicholas “Nick” Torres. One social media user asked the actor about his favorite episode from his four seasons on the show.

The actor said there’s been a lot of great episodes and that he couldn’t pick just one. But Valderrama did say his favorite ones to film are when the whole cast are together. He says the process of shooting with everyone involved is what he truly enjoys about being on the show. In addition, he shared some of his favorite scenes to film, which all revolve around NCIS‘s action scenes.

“Anything that has to do with action, that’s my favorite thing,” Valderrama explained. “Like when we blew up that garage, and I could smell my hair burning off my face, yea that was good times. Every time I chase somebody and try not to pull a hamstring, that’s definitely a favorite episode of mine.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUAnqVd64sE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham – NCIS 400th Episode IG LIVE 11/23/2020. (Part1) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUAnqVd64sE)

‘NCIS’ Actor Wilmer Valderrama Won’t Do This One Stunt For His Mother’s Sake

While actor Wilmer Valderrama loves to film action-packed scenes on NCIS, there is one stunt he won’t perform himself. In a November 2019 interview, Valderrama talked about performing his own stunts. Yet there is one that he refrains from out of the love he has for his mother.

His Nick Torres character is frequently seen chasing criminals on the show, so the actor is involved with numerous stunts on a fairly regular basis. Valderrama didn’t have to participate in many stunts on That ’70s Show as the foreign exchange student Fez. But working on the crime drama couldn’t be more different.

Valderrama joined the Today show that year where he spoke about his NCIS role and his entire career. That’s where he revealed the one stunt he won’t even attempt. While filming his scenes as Nick Torres, Valderrama refuses to do his own motorcycle stunts for the sake of his mother.

“I enjoy doing [stunts],” Wilmer Valderrama said to Today. “I’m the only knucklehead over there like ‘Put me in coach, put me in!’ I try to do as much as I can. The only thing I don’t do is motorcycle stuff because it really scares my mom, and I watch the shows with my mom on Tuesday nights. So I don’t want her to do this [hides face]. But yeah I love doing my own stunts. I’ve been doing mixed martial arts for a long time. I enjoy getting sweaty on set.”