Scottie Pippen is in the midst of a remarkable campaign aimed at promoting bourbon that has only grown more intense by the day. It kicked off in earnest about a week ago when the Hall of Famer joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and bristled at a Kevin Durant-Michael Jordan question. Four days ago, the outstanding Tyler Tynes, exploring for GQ, heat-checked his way into more explosive Pippen commentary on Charles Barkley, Phil Jackson, Ben Simmons and more. Today things reached critical mass as Pippen aired it all out on The Dan Patrick Show, taking direct aim at his former Bulls coach with some strong accusations.