Riders Republic's Competitions Will Only Feature Real-World Players, No Bots
Riders Republic is going all in on being about massive races between large groups of actual players, as the game will not utilize bots to fill its competitions. "Competitions will only feature real-world players," Riders Republic game director Arnaud Ragot told GameSpot. So whether you're snowboarding through a 6v6 Tricks Battle or mountain biking in a 64-person Mass Race, you'll always be against other players.www.gamespot.com