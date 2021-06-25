Riders Republic's Competitions Will Only Feature Real-World Players, No Bots

While this year’s E3 had its fair share of bitter disappointments, there were many welcoming surprises and exciting previews for highly anticipated titles. One of which was the mind-blowing trailer for the upcoming Battlefield 2042, the seventeenth installment in the renowned Battlefield series. The idea of 128 players contesting in the massive PvP warzone with giant sand storms, ziplines, and vehicles galore seems like a concept that fans can get behind. On the other hand, not all of these 128 soldiers will be actual players. EA has announced it will be backfilling its servers for the All-Out Warfare modes with “AI soldiers” to keep games populated.