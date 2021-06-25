6 ASCs adding total joint robots so far in 2021

American Robotics’ autonomous drone system provides Stockpile Reports with a new way to monitor, inspect and improve its offerings. American Robotics, a leading commercial developer of fully-automated drone systems, today announced that Stockpile Reports, a solutions provider for the bulk materials industry serving over 300 companies in 48 countries, selected American Robotics' Scout System to build out its automated drone program. With American Robotics' first-of-its-kind FAA approvals to operate without any humans on the ground, Stockpile Reports and its users are able to truly access the benefits of commercial drones and the full features of the Scout System. With more than 10,000 sand and gravel mines and more than 3,000 ready mix and asphalt plants in the U.S. alone, Stockpile Reports will partner with American Robotics to deploy autonomous drone systems to address the market demand for this technology.