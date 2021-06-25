Cancel
Infamous Lafferty murders will be an FX on Hulu series

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Utah’s most sensational and infamous crimes — the brutal 1984 murders of Brenda Lafferty and her baby daughter by her two brothers-in-law — will be the basis for an upcoming television production. “Under the Banner of Heaven,” based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book, will be a multipart, limited...

www.sltrib.com
