‘Tis the season for hair changes. The breezy, sun-drenched summer months often inspire us to lighten up our hair, add highlights, or experiment with a new style. Gigi Hadid is no exception, Earlier this year, the model debuted auburn red hair, and in her latest IG post, it looks like she doubled down on the trend and went even bolder.The 26-year-old posted a sunny selfie of her wearing a beanie along with the caption: “city limit⚓️🚨”. The backdrop appears to be New York City, where she resides with boyfriend Zayn Malik and their 9-month-old daughter, Khai.