Missing person suspected of possible drowning at San Mateo beach

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 15 days ago

Early Thursday morning a call came into the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office about a possible drowning at Tunitas Creek Beach in Unincorporated San Mateo County.

www.audacy.com
KCBS News Radio

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
