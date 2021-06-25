How Much Is Britney’s Lawyer to Blame?

Earlier this week, Britney Spears gave emotional testimony suggesting that her controversial conservatorship is even worse than we imagined. Her 23-minute statement alleged that, over the past 13 years, she’s been forced to perform when she didn’t want to, made to take lithium against her will, and prohibited from removing her IUD at the behest of her lawyers and father. Her statement vindicated the #FreeBritney movement and ignited questions about the 39-year-old singer’s lack of autonomy for more than a decade. Among those called into question was her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, who drew public criticism about whether he had been acting in Spears’s best interest throughout the case.