The Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie and Highway to Heaven TV icon died of pancreatic cancer on July 1, 1991 at age 54, shocking Hollywood less than two months after he appeared with Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show shortly after going public with his illness. "We just felt like he was a superman," says Leslie Landon Matthews, whose dad walked her down the aisle a few months before his death "He was bigger than life." She added that her dad's workaholic tendencies contributed to him giving his health short shrift: "When my dad didn't feel good — if something didn't feel right — he tended to ignore it," she says, "hoping that it would go away...He was a busy man burning the candle at both ends. I think his own health got put on the back burner."