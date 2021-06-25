Keynotes Announced for IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 24, 2021 — The IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE21), a multidisciplinary event bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it, reveals its full keynote lineup. Taking place 18-22 October 2021 virtually, QCE21 will deliver a series of world-class keynote presentations, as well as workforce-building tutorials, community-building workshops, technical paper presentations, stimulating panels, and innovative posters. Register here.www.hpcwire.com