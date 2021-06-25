Cancel
Environment

Weather Forecast

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaegan Medgie has the forecast. She says Saturday could have a few showers and Sunday will be hot and humid.

Wixom, MIPosted by
Wixom (MI) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wixom

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wixom: Friday, July 9: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, July 10: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Sunday, July 11: Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms
Hockessin, DEPosted by
Hockessin (DE) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hockessin

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hockessin: Saturday, July 10: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, July 11: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, July 12:
Carter County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARTER AND RIPLEY COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Handy to Gatewood, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Doniphan, Budapest, Fairdealing, Oxly and Naylor. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Ripley County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ripley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARTER AND RIPLEY COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Handy to Gatewood, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Doniphan, Budapest, Fairdealing, Oxly and Naylor. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Ripley County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ripley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARTER AND RIPLEY COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Handy to Gatewood, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Doniphan, Budapest, Fairdealing, Oxly and Naylor. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hughes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SEMINOLE...NORTHERN PONTOTOC...SOUTH CENTRAL POTTAWATOMIE...WEST CENTRAL HUGHES AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Sasakwa to 4 miles north of Byng to 6 miles north of Vanoss, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher, Francis, Sasakwa and Spaulding. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Seminole County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SEMINOLE...NORTHERN PONTOTOC...SOUTH CENTRAL POTTAWATOMIE...WEST CENTRAL HUGHES AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Sasakwa to 4 miles north of Byng to 6 miles north of Vanoss, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher, Francis, Sasakwa and Spaulding. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 01:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ARCHER COUNTY At 232 AM CDT, thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Megargel to 8 miles east of Olney to 8 miles south of Windthorst, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Archer County. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

