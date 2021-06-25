Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-07-10 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hughes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SEMINOLE...NORTHERN PONTOTOC...SOUTH CENTRAL POTTAWATOMIE...WEST CENTRAL HUGHES AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Sasakwa to 4 miles north of Byng to 6 miles north of Vanoss, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher, Francis, Sasakwa and Spaulding. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH