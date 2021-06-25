Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-07-11 01:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ARCHER COUNTY At 232 AM CDT, thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Megargel to 8 miles east of Olney to 8 miles south of Windthorst, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Archer County. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH