09/07/2021 - More than ever, the topic of sustainability is closely linked to architecture and design. This complex and inevitable issue is driving furniture companies in new and virtuous design directions. What impact does the furniture industry have on the environment? How can its effects be reduced? What tools are available? These questions have given rise to new responsible approaches, like that of designer and entrepreneur Paolo Castelli, CEO of the Bologna-based company of the same name, who wanted to spotlight the issue. Paolo Castelli's sustainable direction is a conscious and responsible choice - from bio-finishes to the 100% eco-friendly 'GreenKiss' capsule collection.