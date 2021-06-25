Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Sharks, More

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Vegas Golden Knights? After losing to the Montreal Canadiens, how much change should everyone expect the organization to make? Meanwhile, are the Buffalo Sabres any closer to naming their new head coach and what’s the latest on Jack Eichel? There is a push to bring in Bruce Boudreau as an assistant in Toronto, and could the San Jose Sharks be thinking about moving Evander Kane?

thehockeywriters.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Brayden Mcnabb
Person
Jack Eichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabres#The Montreal Canadiens#The San Jose Sharks#The Golden Knights#Espn Com#Vezina Trophy#The Seattle Kraken#The Athletic#The Anaheim Ducks#Minnesota Wild#Tsn#The Daily Faceoff#The Hockey Writers#Nhltradetalk Com#Sportster#Thw News#Oilers Overtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Related
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Sabres to trade Jack Eichel within days; unlikely to the Rangers

Feb 18, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) skates during warmups prior to the Sabres’ game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. There’s a lot of speculation going on right now concerning Jack Eichel. What we...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Lightning, Blues, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Oilers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, less than 24 hours after the 2021 Stanley Cup was awarded, there is already chatter about how the two teams in the Final will move forward with their roster. Will the back-to-back championship Tampa Bay Lightning lose as many as four or five major players? So too, will the Montreal Canadiens bring everyone back? Meanwhile, reports out of St. Louis are that Blues’ forward Vladimir Tarasenko has officially requested a trade. Finally, reports are that Taylor Hall is receiving outside interest from teams, including possibly the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Edmonton Oilers might be prone to pick up the phone and call GM Kyle Dubas about a trade.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW 2021 Mock NHL Draft Round 2: Our Armchair GMs Make Their Picks

Similar to the 2020 iteration, the 2021 NHL Draft did not happen at the end of June. This year it will happen at the end of July when we normally would be talking about free agency. Instead, we at The Hockey Writers are getting you ready for the upcoming draft with our usual prospect profiles, features, rankings, and of course, our annual mock draft. On Monday we released the results of the first round which can be found here:
NHLamericanpeoplenews.com

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: A look at the Toronto Maple Leafs leading up to the expansion draft and free agency. The Maple Leafs have about $11 million in salary cap space with 16 players under contract for next season. There reportedly has been some mutual interest in the...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

An offseason checklist for the Toronto Maple Leafs

The offseason is in full flight with only two teams still standing. We continue our series, which examines what those eliminated teams need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at Toronto. Things didn’t quite go according to plan for the Maple Leafs this season. Yes,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner’s “Poor” Playoffs By The Numbers

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’m going to once again collaborate with long-time Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith to take a look at the numbers (some simple advanced analytics) to see really if might gain more insight about how Mitch Marner played during the regular season when compared to his postseason production.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Plus Blackhawks to Trade Duncan Keith?

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks and defenseman Duncan Keith are reportedly working on a trade that will see him finish his career elsewhere. Meanwhile, Jonathan Toews discusses why he missed the entirety of the 2020-21 NHL season and where he’s at now with his recovery. The Maple Leafs and Zach Hyman are still far apart when it comes to a contract extension. Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly working hard to make a Seth Jones trade a reality.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Matthew Tkachuk Trade Rumours and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have an excellent team full of stars and high-end players. One thing they don’t have, is a world class power-forward. The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t had one of those for years, maybe decades. That is because they are exceedingly rare. Zach Hyman is a more of...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Now What? Getting More from Marner

Yesterday’s edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors employed advanced hockey statistics to compare the regular season and playoff performances of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. The specific task was to address the thesis that Marner’s playoff performance was much poorer than his regular season performance, which was likely his most productive regular season ever.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks plan on talking to pending UFA defenseman Alex Edler soon. Mark Stow, Edler’s agent: “Alex loves Vancouver, certainly the desire is to return. I am looking forward to the call.”. Rick Dhaliwal: Ray Ferraro on Donnie & Dhali on the Canucks: “They have a good...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Re-signing Simmonds & Hiring Hardy

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll comment on two additions to the Maple Leafs’ organization. One is not so much an addition but a re-addition, and that’s the re-signing of power forward Wayne Simmonds. The second addition is the hiring of Ryan Hardy from the Chicago Steel of the USHL.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Lounge: Marner, Hakstol and the Montreal Canadiens

Despite not having any on-ice action to talk about, the writers who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs are still busy covering the team. As a result, we virtually gather in the Maple Leafs Lounge each week to discuss stories we’ve written, ideas we have and other news and rumours around the team.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Andersen vs. Hyman, Rittich & Marlies Goalies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll ask the question directly: “In a straight-up choice between Frederik Andersen and Zach Hyman, who would you choose?”. Second, I’ll consider the absence of conversation about David Rittich as a potential free-agent goalie signing for the Maple Leafs. And,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Oilers, Sharks, Wild, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one Montreal Canadiens player has entered COVID Protocol. What’s the latest? Meanwhile, there are updates on some contract negotiations for the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton Oilers could be a team interested in talking to the Arizona Coyotes about Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and an NHL executive comments on the chances Evander Kane gets traded. Finally, which defenseman might teams be looking at if they miss out on acquiring Seth Jones?
NHLtheScore

Andersen interested in returning to Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen is interested in re-upping with the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason, his agent told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. The pending unrestricted free agent is comfortable sharing the net with Jack Campbell going forward, LeBrun adds. Campbell took over the starter's role this past season as Andersen struggled...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Shut-Out of Best NHL Awards Ever

The Toronto Maple Leafs were shutout of the NHL awards, most of the best of which were announced last night. Auston Matthews – the best player in Toronto Maple Leafs history – parlayed his 41 goals in 52 games into a second place finish for the Hart Trophy, but obviously that paled in comparison to what Connor McDavid (who won unanimously) accomplished.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Matthews & Marner Make NHL’s All-Star Team

Make no mistake about it, although the twosome of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner might not be in all Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans good books these days after an early playoff exit, they are appreciated around the NHL. on Tuesday, the Maple Leafs’ star forwards raked in some appreciation from the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy