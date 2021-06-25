NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Sharks, More
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Vegas Golden Knights? After losing to the Montreal Canadiens, how much change should everyone expect the organization to make? Meanwhile, are the Buffalo Sabres any closer to naming their new head coach and what’s the latest on Jack Eichel? There is a push to bring in Bruce Boudreau as an assistant in Toronto, and could the San Jose Sharks be thinking about moving Evander Kane?thehockeywriters.com