US personal spending stagnated in May as prices increased

In retrospect, we are surprised that gold held up following the FOMC meeting statement release yesterday, as some discussions among Fed members centered on timing for the "beginning" of discussions on tapering. However, seeing gold forge a higher high overnight is not surprising considering that US Treasury Yields have fallen sharply again overnight. 30-year bond yields are now at their lowest level since February 11, and to round out the bullish environment, the US dollar is under pressure early. It is likely that a significant washout in crude oil prices, a fifth straight day of ETF gold liquidation, and initial weakness in platinum, palladium, and copper is holding back gains in gold and silver. The precious metal markets are relieved with the FOMC meeting minutes, which showed the Fed aware of inflation but disappointed with the amount of recovery in the economy. The quickest way to a significant inflation problem is for the economy to remain sluggish while classic price measures firm in the background and the Fed focuses on full employment. The current condition appears to be a textbook example of an inflationary setup, but the investment community has yet to embrace that situation. In the short term, the $1,800 level in August gold is likely to be a critical pivot point instead of a launching point for higher prices, as the gold market lacks a catalyst beyond falling Treasury yields. The silver market has not rallied as significantly as gold and was unable to hold the gains made over the previous five trading sessions. On the other hand, it remains out of the direct firing line in the ebb and flow of interest rates, currency action, and inflationary maneuvering by the Fed. Silver market remains a physical commodity in need of a more robust global economy and/or significant positive price leadership from crude oil, and/or gold. We see September silver restricted to a trading range bound by $26.91 and $25.80.