XTREME-D Launches First Server Product, AXXE-L One

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, June 25, 2021 – Award-winning Platform as a Service Provider XTREME-D Inc. today announced the launch of AXXE-L One, the company’s first server product. The appliance comes with AXXE-L by XTREME-D pre-installed, providing the key components required to run HPC / AI workloads out-of-the-box. AXXE-L by XTREME-D is HPC...

www.hpcwire.com
State
California State
