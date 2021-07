Pat Byrne can’t recommend a hangover as part of a creative process, but he says one in particular yielded two songs and the chorus for a third. Sometimes writers need to be shaken out of a comfort zone to find something that works. That explains at least in part how a guy from Borris — a little town 10 minutes east of Kilkenny in County Carlow, Ireland — found himself in Austin playing places like the Saxon Pub where, he says, “there’s a room of people staring at you, quietly listening to these songs you wrote.”