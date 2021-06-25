At SC21, Making the Right Connections to Close Gender Gap
Kim Schjang is taking her UNLV-earned expertise to St. Louis, Missouri — at least temporarily — to help build one of the world’s fastest networks. The associate network engineer was selected for the Women in IT Networking (WINS) program, joining other top female technologists in the United States to work alongside engineering experts to set up the temporary network for SC21, an international supercomputing conference. SCinet provides high-speed internet connection for thousands of attendees, researchers, and exhibitors during conference week, Nov. 14-19.www.hpcwire.com