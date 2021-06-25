At SC21, Making the Right Connections to Close Gender Gap

Paul McGuinness, head of solutions EMEA at Megaport, discusses the forgotten gap between the edge of a network and where we are collecting data. The buzz around technologies like 5G, edge computing, and IoT is insatiable at the moment, with talks of how it can expedite a move towards smart cities, improved and more personalised customer experiences, and businesses utilising advanced and artificial intelligence. Much of this change can be attributed to the rise of cloud computing. But business leaders are often neglecting one of the most important questions – how am I ensuring the speed and quality of my data transfers between where it is gathered, processed, analysed, and stored? This aspect of any digital transformation initiative is key to a successful implementation that optimises your investments in these new technologies.