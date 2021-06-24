Cancel
College softball: JMU's historic run captures 2021 NFCA DI national coaching staff of the year honors

NCAA.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. – Highlighted by a historic run to the national semifinals, James Madison University was named the 2021 NFCA Division I National Coaching Staff of the Year, the Association announced Thursday afternoon. Voted by their peers, head coach Loren LaPorte and her staff take home their first national honor from the Association. LaPorte, along with associate head coach Jennifer Herzig and assistant coach Libby Morris, steered JMU to the program’s first Women’s College World Series appearance where it made history. With a pair of one-run wins over No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State, the Dukes became the first unseeded program to capture their first two games at the WCWS as well being the first ever to reach the semifinals. Making its way to the WCWS, JMU opened postseason as the Knoxville Regional’s three seed and swept its way to Super Regionals, knocking off nationally-ranked Liberty twice and No. 9 national seed Tennessee. Continuing on the road, the Dukes defeated No. 8 national seed Missouri in three games at the Columbia Super Regional to advance to the WCWS.

www.ncaa.com

