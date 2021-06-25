Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Four Notre Dame Alums Make Pro Football Focus Top 50 NFL Players List

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7Lyh_0afEpPLo00

Pro Football Focus released its list of Top 50 players in the NFL and there were four former Notre Dame players on the list. The Irish tied Ohio State for the most PFF50 players among all college football programs.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson checked in as the No. 4 player in the entire NFL. The former Notre Dame All-American has been a dominant player from the moment he arrived in the league. Here's what PFF wrote about the former Irish great:

"According to PFF WAR, Nelson was the most valuable offensive lineman in the NFL last season. And the season before that.

"Nelson plays offensive guard, a significantly less valuable position than tackle, but that tells you just how good he is at his current position. Nelson has now allowed just three sacks in his three NFL seasons and finished 2020 with 15 total pressures allowed across the full regular season and wild-card game. If anything, Nelson is an even better run-blocker, making him one of the best players in the game, period." - PFF

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin ranked as the No. 13 overall player. Most analysts agree that Martin and Nelson are the two best guards in the NFL at this time.

"The Dallas offensive line fell apart last season, but Martin was still playing his best football right up until getting injured, even when he kicked out to right tackle. Martin earned a PFF overall grade of 91.3 at the time of his injury, allowing just 13 total pressures across 10 games. He has now allowed just one sack in two years for the Cowboys." - PFF

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith checked as the No. 32 overall player in the NFL. Smith has earned five Pro Bowl berths and was named to the All-Decade team by Pro Football Focus not many years ago.

"Smith remains one of the best and most consistent safeties in the league, and while he isn’t coming off his best season, the same is true for most members of the Minnesota defense.

Smith has elite versatility to play any safety role within any coverage shell the Vikings dial up, giving them the ability to play a little bit of every type of coverage in the book. The Vikings didn’t line up in any single coverage shell more than 17% of the time last season, and a huge part of that diversity is because of Smith’s ability to move around and fill any missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle. He should bounce back in 2021, too, as the Vikings defense looks far stronger on paper." - PFF

Despite missing a big chunk of the 2020 season with a knee injury, former Notre Dame All-American and current Baltimore Raven left tackle Ronnie Stanley was ranked as the No. 46 player in the NFL.

"Stanley may be the best pass-protector in the entire NFL at any position. He has back-to-back PFF pass-blocking grades of at least 90.0 (albeit in an injury-shortened year in 2020). He has surrendered just 16 total pressures across his last 719 pass-blocking snaps, allowing his quarterback to be hit or sacked just three times in that period.

"Stanley’s run blocking has improved throughout his career, but it’s his pass-blocking prowess that powers him to this ranking. What separates him from a player like David Bakhtiari is a combination of longevity at that level and the undoubted effect Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense has on the ease of his job as a pass protector by comparison." - PFF

Although Ohio State had just as many Top 50 players as Notre Dame, the Irish had two players ranked higher than the highest ranked former Buckeye, which was Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa at No. 21.

Irish Breakdown Content

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
85
Followers
452
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#College Football#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Notre Dame All American#Cowboys#Minnesota Vikings#Stanley#Ohio State#Buckeye#Los Angeles Chargers#Irish Breakdown#Disqus#Sports Illustrated#Twitter#Bryandriskell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Ryan Kelly Ranked as Top-10 NFL Center

When a player is widely regarded as the best in the NFL at their position, it's easy for nearby teammates to be overlooked. That's the case for the Indianapolis Colts, as Quenton Nelson is rightfully considered the best guard in football but he just so happens to have one of the NFL's best centers right next to him in Ryan Kelly.
newsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...
Posted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
Posted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFLPewter Report

2021 NFL EDGE Rankings: Who Is NFL’s Best Edge Rusher?

Over the next few weeks until the season, I’ll be ranking each position group around the NFL. I began with quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends. Now we turn to edge defenders. Who takes the top spot, Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt? Is Khalil Mack still elite? Could Nick Bosa be headed for stardom next? Who is the best edge rusher in the NFC South? Where do Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul rank across the league?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
TMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
USA Today

Draft Wire makes case for and against Sooners' Spencer Rattler as QB1

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners have created quite the quarterback factory for the NFL. In three straight drafts, the Sooners produced three players for their respective teams in 2021. In 2020, they’ll add another one to the league in Spencer Rattler. With just one season under his belt, there’s...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Not Long for the 49ers

If there was any doubt that the 49ers went into the offseason looking to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, it was erased when Kyle Shanahan joined the Flying Coach podcast hosted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Network's Peter Schrager. When the topic of the Rams...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler's draft ranking per the Athletic

As the 2021 college football season approaches, quarterback evaluations commence. Which signal-caller will awe come fall and put themself into position for a high draft pick? Incessant conversations and debates have surfaced since the conclusion of the 2020 season and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler continues to draw attention. Not just for his arm talent but his improvisation skills and rare off-platform throws. He faced some growing pains early on last season throwing four interceptions, but found his rhythm and took the college football world by storm as a redshirt freshman.
Alabama StateCBS Sports

College football recruiting: Four-star RB Emeka Megwa commits to Washington over Alabama, Notre Dame

Four-star athlete Emeka Megwa announced his commitment to play for the Washington Huskies live on CBS Sports HQ on Thursday afternoon. Megwa, a four-star running back in the Class of 2022, chose the Huskies and second-year coach Jimmy Lake over multiple offers including Notre Dame and Alabama. The 6-foot, 220-pounder from Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas, made the decision following his visit to Seattle last weekend.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings backup QB situation ranked higher than several top NFL teams

As the Minnesota Vikings head into the 2021 season, rookie Kellen Mond appears to be the favorite to open the year as the team’s backup quarterback. Luckily, backup quarterback hasn’t been something the Minnesota Vikings have really had to worry about during the last few seasons. The Vikings currently have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy