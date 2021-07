In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson's 35-yard pitch to 2 feet sets up birdie on the par-5 17th hole. In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.