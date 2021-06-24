AppleJam’s Back with a Weekend of Free Events for 4th of July

It's back! AppleJam is back! Covid-19 stopped the 4th of July party last year at State Fair Park and it was touch and go if any type of event in 2021 would even be allowed for the community celebrations but the brilliance of Paul Crawford, creator of AppleJam, has been hard at work and it's all happening! An entire weekend of free events at State Fair Park, Friday, Saturday and the big wrap-up on Sunday with the 4th of July!