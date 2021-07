There are many snares and traps to being a parent. Things that you willingly or unwillingly tend to fall into. There are the typical ones: the daily power-struggle; the continuous battle to keep order and peace; and the never-ending war of “can I have a snack?” Those are the fights that take center-stage because they are loud and often explosive. They are impossible to avoid and, spoiler alert, impossible to win. After the shrapnel is swept up (“you better get the dustpan and finish the job,”) and the wounds are dressed (“if you use any more Band-Aids, you are going to be more bandage than child,”) only then do you start to uncover the true pitfalls to parenting: the psychological ones.